Visit the Christmas grotto at Ballantynes

Photo: Ballantynes

Santa will open his enchanting grotto inside the Ballantynes department store in central Christchurch on Saturday.

It is the busiest time of the year for Father Christmas, so visitors to the grotto will need to make a reservation as there will be no walk-in times available.

The grotto opening will coincide with the launch of Ballantynes Christmas Magazine and its Ultimate Christmas Shopping Day from 9am to 5pm on Saturday.

There will be demonstrations, tastings and exclusive offers, like free engraving, embossing with your purchases, free beauty treatments, and tips and tricks on how to style your Christmas tree. The first 350 customers to spend $200 in-store and present their receipt at the gifting tree will also receive an exclusive gift, such as a pair R.M. Williams boots, dyson styling tool, or a glasshouse advent calendar.

When you're at the Cashel St store, remember to check out Ballantynes' decorated shop windows. Then on December 7, Santa will make a special trip into the store with Mrs Claus and some of his helpers for an interactive morning of fun and excitement before he gets too busy.

Santa's grotto sessions: What you need to know

What is included:

A meet-and-greet with Santa.

A photo sleeve framed 5x7 portrait photo.

Digital downloads to share the memories.

Details to remember:

Grotto visits are by reservation only. Ballantynes will not be able to accommodate grotto walk-in visits.

Spaces are limited, so book early to avoid missing out.

A maximum of eight people per session.

Tickets to the Santa pet grotto on December 1 are sold out.

Book your grotto visit here