Former deputy police commissioner pleads guilty to possessing child sexual exploitation, bestiality material

Jevon McSkimming appeared at the Wellington District Court on Thursday. Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii / file photo

Former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming has pleaded guilty to possessing child sexual exploitation and bestiality material.

The 52-year-old appeared in the Wellington District Court on Thursday before Judge Tim Black.

McSkimming pleaded guilty to three representative charges of possessing objectionable publications, namely child sexual exploitation and bestiality material knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that the publication is objectionable.

McSkimming resigned as the country's second most powerful cop in May amid separate investigations by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) and police.

The IPCA had earlier announced it was investigating allegations of misconduct by McSkimming following a complaint from a member of the public.

"This comprises oversight of a police investigation into whether there has been any criminal wrongdoing by Mr McSkimming and a review of whether there has been any related non-criminal misconduct."

It was also conducting an investigation into if there was misconduct or neglect of duty by any other police officers or employee in the course of responding to the allegations.

Several high-ranking members of police are believed to have been interviewed as part of the investigation.

RNZ earlier revealed the final report was shown to a group of people on October 24.

The IPCA has confirmed it had completed its investigation into police handling of complaints against McSkimming. Other aspects of its investigation were ongoing.

The IPCA was releasing its report "in confidence to a very limited audience".

"There is no public release at this time due to ongoing Court matters.

"We will not make any further comment."