Work starts on $10.4m first stage of town centre upgrade

Selwyn Mayor Lydia Gliddon says the Lincoln Town Centre upgrade will create a safer, greener, and more welcoming space. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Selwyn's new mayor says a site blessing has marked the beginning of a transformational journey for Lincoln.

Selwyn District Mayor Lydia Gliddon joined newly elected members, district council staff and the Fulton Hogan construction team at the site blessing to celebrate the beginning of the Lincoln Town Centre project last Wednesday.

“This upgrade is not just about infrastructure – it’s about people,” Gliddon said.

“Stage one will deliver a safer, greener, and more welcoming town centre, putting people at the heart of Lincoln and how the town centre is used.

“I also want to thank our previous councillors for their foresight on this development and acknowledge the Lincoln community, who have waited a long time to see this come to fruition.

“This project is not just about today, but the future generations of Lincoln. While there is pain in change, we must look to the future.”

Last week’s site blessing, led by Ngāi Te Ruahikihiki, marked the beginning of stage one works of the Lincoln town centre upgrade.

The council awarded Fulton Hogan the $10.4 million contract last month to deliver stage one of the upgrade from Kildare Terrace to West Belt.

Stage one works include a signalised intersection at Gerald Street and West Belt, a 40km/h slow speed zone to improve safety, cycle lanes and multiple pedestrian crossings and over 50 new trees to enhance the town’s green canopy.

There will also be a new public plaza on Gerald Street to create a community space to gather and connect.

Stages two and three will focus on renewing the road, the provision of cycle lanes and adding traffic lights at the intersections of Springs Road and Vernon Drive.

Stage four will involve upgrades to Gerald Street, from Kildare Terrace to James Street, including adding traffic lights to the Gerald, James, and Edward streets intersection.

The four stages are scheduled to be completed by 2030.

Gliddon also noted the community was looking forward to the future development of Lincoln Village, a new $10-15m retail and hospitality development on the corner of Robert and Gerald streets.

The precinct will feature 14 businesses, a new restaurant and bar, and a cafe, with construction scheduled to begin in mid-2026.

Lincoln is Selwyn’s second-largest township, with its population increasing by about 10% annually since 2020.

Gerald Street, the heart of the town centre, currently sees around 11,000 vehicles daily, a figure projected to rise to 16,000 by 2045.