Accountant who stole over $180k from one client had been previously struck off

Glen Grieve. Photo: file

Disgraced former accountant Glen Grieve, who was last week sentenced to 11 months’ home detention for stealing over $180,000 from one of his clients, had two years earlier been struck off by a NZ Institute of Chartered Accountants (NZICA) Disciplinary Tribunal for professional misconduct.

At the time, his offending was described as the most serious of its type.

Grieve stole over $180k from one of his clients while employed by an accounting firm in Gore from 2018-21.

In the Invercargill District Court last Friday he was sentenced to 11 months’ home detention and ordered to pay $12,500 to his victims.

Two years earlier, Grieve pleaded guilty to professional misconduct related to the theft and was struck off by the tribunal.

With the conclusion of the criminal matter, the details of the earlier hearing can now be revealed.

It was held over video link on June 23, 2023, Grieve was not represented by counsel and the final judgement was published on the NZICA website.

In the decision, tribunal chair Rachael Reed KC said Grieve’s conduct was the most serious of its type because honesty and trustworthiness were the "cornerstone" of the profession.

"Stealing from a client is the antithesis of the position and responsibilities of an accounting technician," she said.

While he responded to the investigation and admitted the allegations from the outset, Ms Reed said Grieve did not "self-report" and showed "limited" remorse.

"He did not apologise to the clients involved and declined to provide any further details," she said.

Due to the seriousness of his misconduct, the tribunal had no choice but to have him struck off.

"Public protection and deterrence must take precedence," she said.

Grieve had made no request for his identity or that of any other parties involved to be suppressed, the chair said.

The names of all Grieve’s former employers, listed as victims, and those he stole from were suppressed in court last week.

Grieve had also admitted to going into insolvency from June 1, 2021, without notifying the NZICA within seven days, which was against their rules.

"Entering a state of such insolvency is a serious breach of the rules," Ms Reed said.

He also pleaded guilty to breaching their code of ethics.

In court last week, counsel Kate McHugh said there were civil proceedings related to the matter, then the tribunal hearing followed.

She said there were "various appeals" from third parties in regard to suppression and the decision was taken down from online but later reposted.

