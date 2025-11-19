Canterbury crash leaves serious injuries

There appear to be serious injuries following a Canterbury crash this afternoon.

Police confirmed the two-vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 73 at the intersection with Deans Rd in Sheffield, about 2.50pm today.

The initial indications were that there were serious injuries, police said.

SH73 was closed between Bulls Rd and Auchenflower Rd, NZTA said. Detours were in place.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

- Allied Media