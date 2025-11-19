Working mum stars in new venture

Rachel Gillespie (left) and Kass Lynne are among the new dark sky entrepreneurs in Kaikōura. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

The opportunity to work while her children were asleep was part of the appeal for a Canterbury astrophotographer.

Rachel Gillespie is among several new entrepreneurs who have started up since Kaikōura obtained international dark sky sanctuary status in September last year.

The Kaikōura Dark Sky Trust successfully applied for sanctuary status for the Kaikōura district (excluding the town and peninsula) from Dark Sky International last year.

It led to the Kaikōura District Council adopting new lighting rules in the Kaikōura District Plan last year.

Ms Gillespie returned to Kaikōura after working as an astrophotographer in the Mackenzie district.

The Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve was established in 2012.

‘‘I started it in Twizel, because I was able to be a mum in the daytime and work at night when they were sleeping. I had a babysitter who would watch them at night.’’

But then Covid happened and she lost her astrophotography work.

Her heart was in Kaikōura, not just for the dark skies, but to be with her partner local photographer Andrew Spencer.

‘‘Having previously lived in town for seven years and starting the KaikouraNZ brand back in 2013, I was excited to continue that vision years later under the brand Kaikōura Stargazing and astrophotography and build on that in a different way.

‘‘It was a really awesome opportunity, so I jumped on it to be involved and bring my skills.’’

The star over Fyffe House near Kaikōura. Photo: Rachel Gillespie

She is now working with local tourism operators to offer ‘‘stargrazing’’ experiences - an evening under the stars with food and astrophotography.

She works out of several sites, including at Fyffe House, Manakau Lodge and a private site on the Kaikōura Peninsula and a couple of private lodge clients.

Her offerings include ‘‘stars and cheese’’, ‘‘kai waho’’ (a night picnic) and ‘‘kai po’’ (a stargrazing dinner for groups), private astrophotography tours and she is establishing a presence at Kaikōura Information Hub on West End.

Ms Gillespie said her work can be weather dependent, so you have to flexible.

‘‘When it clouds over, you just have to roll with it and you may have to give refunds. That’s just the nature of it.’’

The Milky Way over Kaikōura. Photo: Rachel Gillespie

While Ms Gillespie takes photos at night, Mr Spencer’s work is during the day, the two share a love for conservation, the outdoors and adventures, and have five children and three granddaughters between them.

In the meantime, Ms Gillespie is looking forward to a busy summer and said she is keen to inspire the next generation of astrophotographers.

She contracts three professional photographers and guides and is optimistic Kaikōura’s growing astrotourism will provide more opportunities.

‘‘I love being a part of the community and inspiring others.

‘‘It’s hard to have the foresight to see what’s coming, but if you can do what you love and you can do something cool, then it can be rewarding.’’

Kaikōura Dark Sky Trust chairperson and Destination Kaikōura manager Lisa Bond said it was ‘‘definitely a bonus’’ to see dark sky ventures launching on the back of the sanctuary status.

Photo: Rachel Gillespie

‘‘It adds another attraction and at night time and it helps to drive visitation at a time of year when it’s a bit quieter, because the winter is best time to see the stars and the Milky Way.’’

The trust’s website has a page dedicated to promoting the various new dark sky ventures.

Destination Kaikōura is a collaboration between the Kaikōura District Council and local tourism operators.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

