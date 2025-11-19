A&P Show revs up for 150th in Kirwee

Trevor Schnell with one of his eight Massey Ferguson 135 tractors, which will be on display at the 150th Courtenay A&P Show on Saturday. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Trevor Schnell has been a fixture of the Courtenay A&P Show for more than 50 years – but his relationship with Massey Ferguson tractors goes back even further.

The 85-year-old’s eight vintage tractors will be among more than 90 pieces of machinery on display at the Kirwee show’s 150th anniversary on Saturday.

“That’s if I can find a few mates to help me drive them there,” the Darfield farmer said.

Organisers are expecting up to 5000 people at the Kirwee Showgrounds, to enjoy a day of competitions, stalls, side shows, music and family fun.

The show's first female president, Helen Williams, leading the 2005 Grand Parade. Photo: Supplied

Schnell has been a farmer all his life, and grew up on the farm driving Massey Ferguson tractors while still at primary school.

“They’re not the main tractors we use on the farm anymore, but they still get a run sometimes.”

He said the vintage tractors do break down sometimes, but they’re usually simple to fix.

“If you’ve got a spark and you’ve got petrol, it’s going to go. There’s no computers or buttons on these things.”

Courtenay A&P Show Association Messrs M’Nae (treasurer) G.T Robertson (secretary) and W.J Jenkins (president) in 1903. Photo: Supplied

Schnell said the annual A&P show was a big event for the community, and a great opportunity for town and country to come together.

“Everyone gets involved – some families even use it as their annual reunion catch-up.”

A&P show president Gareth Reed said this year’s 150th is set to be extra special, and already there has been high demand from competitors and exhibitors.

“Every single section is up across the board, and up by quite a bit,” said Reed.

There will be up to 100 trade sites this year. Almost 3500 individual class entries have been received so far, about 1000 more than last year.

“I think it’s reflective of the fact the 150th show is a special occasion for us.”

Immediate past president Tania Gallagher presenting awards at last year’s show. Photo: Supplied

Reed said the show will feature a wide range of attractions and competitions, including the popular equestrian events, sheep, cattle, goat, and poultry judging.

Wood chopping, speed shearing demonstrations, dog trials, and live music will also be on throughout the day.

“Jack terrier racing is returning this year, that will be a popular spectacle,” he said.

Reed said the show’s strong family focus was an important part of its appeal.

“Kids get in free, and for them we’ll have lots of kids’ entertainment, including lolly scrambles, face painting, and a barnyard petting zoo.”

Trevor Schnell recently restored this 1957 FE-35 Massey Ferguson, which is similar to the first tractor he ever owned. Photo: Geoff Sloan

This year will feature a brand new event – hobby horse racing, which anyone can enter.

“It’s literally what it sounds like, most kids have them. It’s a massive sport in some parts of the world.”

Competitors ‘ride' on a toy, consisting of a stick with a horsehead, along a set course to the finish line.