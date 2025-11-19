A&P Show revs up for 150th in Kirwee

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 85-year-old’s eight vintage tractors will be among more than 90 pieces of machinery on display at the Kirwee show’s 150th anniversary on Saturday.
“That’s if I can find a few mates to help me drive them there,” the Darfield farmer said.
Organisers are expecting up to 5000 people at the Kirwee Showgrounds, to enjoy a day of competitions, stalls, side shows, music and family fun.
“They’re not the main tractors we use on the farm anymore, but they still get a run sometimes.”
He said the vintage tractors do break down sometimes, but they’re usually simple to fix.
“If you’ve got a spark and you’ve got petrol, it’s going to go. There’s no computers or buttons on these things.”
“Everyone gets involved – some families even use it as their annual reunion catch-up.”
A&P show president Gareth Reed said this year’s 150th is set to be extra special, and already there has been high demand from competitors and exhibitors.
“Every single section is up across the board, and up by quite a bit,” said Reed.
There will be up to 100 trade sites this year. Almost 3500 individual class entries have been received so far, about 1000 more than last year.
“I think it’s reflective of the fact the 150th show is a special occasion for us.”
Wood chopping, speed shearing demonstrations, dog trials, and live music will also be on throughout the day.
“Jack terrier racing is returning this year, that will be a popular spectacle,” he said.
Reed said the show’s strong family focus was an important part of its appeal.
“Kids get in free, and for them we’ll have lots of kids’ entertainment, including lolly scrambles, face painting, and a barnyard petting zoo.”
“It’s literally what it sounds like, most kids have them. It’s a massive sport in some parts of the world.”
Competitors ‘ride' on a toy, consisting of a stick with a horsehead, along a set course to the finish line.
- Gates to the 150th Courtenay A&P Show open at 8.30am on Saturday. Admission is $15 for adults, with children under 16 free. Parking is in the reserve, next to the A&P grounds. The grand parade starts at 1.30pm.