New hospitality, shopping precinct aims to bring back village vibe

A major hospitality and retail precinct is set to be built on Lincoln’s main street.

Construction of the Lincoln Village development, on the corner of Gerald and Robert Sts, is planned to start in mid-2026, with five stages over two to four years.

Once complete, it will be home to 14 businesses. Most of the existing businesses are expected to stay.

The Lincoln Village development will include outdoor dining, in line with the council’s plans for a plaza to replace existing parking on Gerald St. Photo: Supplied

The vacant site on Robert St, where the Black Door bar and restaurant once stood, will be the first stage of the development and its cornerstone.

Expressions of interest are being sought for a family-style restaurant and bar to be housed in a two-storey building, diagonally opposite The Famous Grouse Hotel and up the road from The Laboratory.

The Black Door was demolished after a fire in August 2023.

Much of the Gerald St frontage is expected to have outdoor dining, working in with the council’s plans for a plaza to replace the existing street parking.

The timing of the development falls in line with stage one of the council’s $46 million town centre upgrade, which will get under way as early as next month.

Lincoln Village developer Shaun Pont said the project will set the scene for Lincoln for the next 50-100 years.

“Lincoln deserves a high-quality town centre to build on the growth that is happening,” he said.

The existing parking on Gerald St. Photo: Supplied

Lincoln’s population, which is about 12,000, is forecast to grow to about 14,000 by 2034.

Pont said he aims to bring back the village feel to Lincoln, which he believes has been lost as the town has grown.

“It is important for us to bring the village back together, and we see this as the prime development of Lincoln.”

Most of the development will be new, with the existing shops stripped back to bare shells and roofs and facades constructed.

Pont said he intends to use reclaimed brick for the façade.

Minimal disruption is expected for existing tenants, with new buildings to be constructed for them before their current shops are refitted.

The planned cornerstone of the Lincoln Village project. Photo: Supplied

Along Robert St, takeaway outlets are planned, complementing existing ones across the road.

Retail shops are anticipated alongside the takeaways.

Hammer Hardware is likely to be moved to the opposite corner at the back of the development, taking advantage of the newly built council car parks.

Pont said they are also seeking expressions of interest for a coffee shop and bakery.

The Robert St side of the precinct where the takeaway outlets will go. Photo: Supplied

He said the catalyst for the development was the council’s town centre upgrade.

“If the council did not invest $46m in the town centre upgrade, we would not have bought this site.

“To be honest, Selwyn is a very forward-thinking council.

"You look at the investment the council has made into the fabric of Selwyn, it is pretty phenomenal.”

The proposed layout. T1 is Hammer Hardware and T5 will be a two-storey gastro-style restaurant and bar. Image: Supplied

Pont has lived in Ladbrooks for the past 10 years with his wife Sarah and two children.

He hopes the precinct will attract others to invest in the town.

“We are taking the leap of faith to start this thing, so we like to think that by our lead, it will bring the other property owners in the area to invest. Because if they don’t, it is a missed opportunity.”

Fulton Hogan to lead $46m town centre facelift project

The first stage of the Lincoln town centre upgrade has been awarded to Fulton Hogan.

Stage one of the $46 million project will focus on Gerald St, from Kildare Tce to West Belt, and is set to begin before the end of the year. Early works and site preparation are expected to start as soon as next month.

The $10.4m first stage will deliver more than 50 new trees, a signalised intersection at Gerald St and West Belt, a 40km/h speed zone, cycle lanes, multiple pedestrian crossings, and a new public plaza on Gerald St replacing angled parking.

The upgrade is part of a four-stage plan to revitalise Lincoln’s town centre by 2030. Stage one is expected to be completed by mid-2026.

The council has also awarded the design contract for stages two and three to AECOM, valued at about $1m. Construction of those stages is anticipated to begin in late 2026.

Said council infrastructure and property executive director Tim Mason: “We’re excited to move into the construction phase.

“This project is about future-proofing Lincoln with smart infrastructure, safer streets, and spaces that bring people together.”