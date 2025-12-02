Get ready for the Kaiapoi Christmas parade

Photo: Kaiapoi Christmas Carnival & Santa Parade

Kaiapoi will herald in the festive season on Saturday with the Lions Foundation Kaiapoi Christmas Carnival & Santa Parade.

The day-long event will open at 9.30am and run until 3.30pm at Kaiapoi Park on Smith St.

The much-anticipated Toyota Santa Parade will start at 1.30pm from Dale St.

The Kaiapoi Promotions Association welcomes residents and visitors to the festivities.

There will be non-stop family entertainment at the McAlpines Mega Mitre10 free Family Fun Zone, featuring inflatables, go-karts, mini golf, and much more.

The bouncy inflatable attractions and a variety of other engaging activities will give young carnival-goers a safe and fun space to play and explore.

There will be epic eats, crazy cool gifts, and a shopping adventure, along with live music.

The International Food Alley will offer mouthwatering food and over 100 craft stalls for people to browse and fill up their Christmas stockings.

Several young entrepreneurs - under the age of 13 - will also have stalls tempting visitors with goodies for Christmas.

The KGF Community Green will be open for everyone to enjoy the atmosphere and the entertainment on stage at the heart of the green.

From 11.30am to 12.30pm there will be street performers, and at 12.30pm the big man himself will appear in the Toyota Santa Parade.

It will start at Dale St at 1.30pm and wind its way around nearby streets for all to enjoy.

The funds raised will go toward Wellbeing North Canterbury.

The day’s events will draw to a close at 3.30pm. There will be car parking in a designated area at Wylie Park, and this is $5 (cash or eftpos) per vehicle.

The money raised will go towards keeping the Family Fun Zone free for families to enjoy.