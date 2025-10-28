Families flock to fair

Photo: Hororātā Parish Spring Fair

Organisers of the Hororātā Parish Spring Fair have praised the event as a huge success.

The fair, which has been going for about the last six decades, was held on Labour Day.

Hororātā Community Trust spokesperson Cindy Driscoll said the good weather held, allowing many families to attend the fair.

"Families enjoyed a relaxed, fun day out - hunting for bargains, shopping the amazing stalls, and watching the kids get creative in the recycled creature competition.

"The bouncy castle, bungy and archery were a hit, all thanks to generous donors who made them free for everyone.

"A huge thank you to our stallholders, and everyone who came along.

"As always, it would not happen without the amazing team of volunteers giving their time.

"The fair is all about bringing people together and celebrating our wonderful community - and we did just that."

