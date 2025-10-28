NZ's most popular pet names for 2025

Photo: File image / Getty

New Zealand pet owners seem to all love the name Luna, which has topped the list for both cats and dogs this year.

For the seventh year in a row the name Luna has come in as the most popular pet name, according to data from the NZ Companion Animal Register (NZCAR).

The NZCAR keeps over 1.4 million animal microchip registrations and recorded more than 110,000 new sign-ups this year.

Luna was the most popular female pet name followed by Daisy, Poppy, Nala and Bella in the top five.

The most popular male pet name was Milo, then Charlie, Max, Leo and Teddy.

The most popular pet name of all time is Bella, according to the NZCAR records.

An increasing number of animals were given te reo Māori names this year including 191 pets named Tui, 34 named Kiwi and 24 named Kea.

The NZCAR observed a spike in the name Ozzy with 59 pets named following the death of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne in July.

And popularity of the children's television show Bluey could be down to a rise in the names Bluey (77 pets), Bingo (40), Chilli (104), and Bandit (118).

Top cat names

Luna

Milo

Shadow

Willow

Charlie

Nala

Leo

Coco

Simba

Daisy

Top dog names