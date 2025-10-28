Who was the speedster under the Larry the Lamb mask?

Canterbury mascot Larry the Lamb stormed to victory in the mascot race at half-time of the NPC final on Saturday. But underneath the suit was New Zealand’s fastest man, sprinter Tiaan Whelpton. PHOTOS: MARTIN HUNTER/GETTY

Canterbury’s Larry the Lamb stormed to victory in the mascot race during the half-time show at Saturday’s NPC final - but there was a good reason for that.

The Star can reveal that underneath the lamb head was national sprint champion Tiaan Whelpton.

Neither Whelpton nor the Canterbury Rugby Football Union were willing to comment on Tuesday, although a Canterbury Rugby representative said the organisation would be providing a statement on Wednesday.

Whelpton, 25, has represented New Zealand at three world indoor and outdoor championships, and won four national titles in the 100m.

His personal best of 10.10 seconds is the fastest-ever 100m by a Kiwi on home soil and the second-fastest overall - making it near-impossible for the likes of Tasman’s Mako the Shark and Southland’s Steve-O the Stag to compete.

Tiaan Whelpton. Photo: Getty Images

Viewers were quick to spot Larry’s speed, with jokes of “drug test the lamb!” and “put that lamb on the NZ Sevens team” posted on social media following the race.

The mascot race has not been without drama in the past. Last year Whanganui’s Barrie the Butcher won after taking off his trademark gumboots for extra speed, while Auckland’s Winger the Seagull’s false start was allowed to stand despite the race descending into chaos afterwards.

In 2023, Wellington mascot Leo the Lion took out Hawke’s Bay’s Swoop the Magpie mid-race with a no-arms tackle.

Whelpton’s efforts in the heavy lamb costume may have inspired Canterbury's team, as the red-and-blacks came from 10-14 down to Otago at the break to win 36-28 and lift their 15th NPC title.