Motorbike, tools, cash seized during Chch burglary investigation

Court bailiffs seized the motorbike to pay off the outstanding fines. Photo: Police

A motorbike, power tools and more than $9000 in cash have been seized as Christchurch police investigate burglaries at commercial premises.

The Canterbury rural and Christchurch tactical crime units joined forces last Friday to execute a search warrant in relation to the burglaries.

Senior Sergeant Rachel Walker said they were "pleased to locate brand new power tools from the burglaries" while executing the warrant.

"We also found other items of interest, including drug utensils, rifle ammunition, firearm parts and multiple new retail items."

The brand new power tools from the burglaries. Photo: Police

Walker said the occupant also had unpaid fines, despite having over $9000 in cash lying around in the garage and a motorbike.

"Court bailiffs seized the motorbike to pay off the outstanding fines.

"Enquiries are ongoing and further charges are being considered.

"The tactical crime unit is committed to disrupting large-scale dishonesty offending and aims to hold everyone involved to account."