Motorbike, tools, cash seized during Chch burglary investigation

The Canterbury rural and Christchurch tactical crime units joined forces last Friday to execute a search warrant in relation to the burglaries.
Senior Sergeant Rachel Walker said they were "pleased to locate brand new power tools from the burglaries" while executing the warrant.
"We also found other items of interest, including drug utensils, rifle ammunition, firearm parts and multiple new retail items."
"Court bailiffs seized the motorbike to pay off the outstanding fines.
"Enquiries are ongoing and further charges are being considered.
"The tactical crime unit is committed to disrupting large-scale dishonesty offending and aims to hold everyone involved to account."