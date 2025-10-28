Passionate complainer takes step into the establishment

Cody Cooper, who has sent in about 700 fix requests to the city council has been elected as a community member for Hornby. Pictured at the intersection of Amyes and Springs Rds. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Cody Cooper sent in so many Snap Send Solve requests a senior Christchurch City Council staffer suggested permanently banning him from the system.

But after about 700 fix requests for issues like potholes, graffiti and footpath cracks in the past two years, the 30-year-old is joining the organisation, having been elected a Hornby Ward member on the Waipuna Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board.

“I’ll be able to ask staff questions and get reliable answers. I’ll work constructively to get good outcomes for Hornby,” said Cooper.

Emails between city council staff, revealed last December by Cooper after an Official Information Act request, showed internal frustration with the volume of his requests.

A senior staff member floated banning Cooper from reporting issues if the volume did not decrease, but a city council spokesperson later told Stuff a ban was not being considered.

Cooper insists any enmity between himself and city council staff is in the past now after staff turnover in the city streets and maintenance department.

“It’s night and day how much better the relationship is now. They seem to really get where I’m coming from,” he said.

Cooper had a meeting with acting city streets and maintenance manager Ged Clink three months ago and said an understanding has grown about his intentions with the Snap Send Solve requests.

“I was never trying to overload the system or send in too many Snap Send Solves. It’s just all the issues you end up noticing around your community. A lot of residents don’t even know about Snap Send Solve, so I was somewhat doing it on behalf of the community and then following up.”

Although he is joining the organisation, Cooper still sees his role primarily as a community advocate.

“I’ll have a bit more influence locally now to get stuff done,” he said.

Enabling the renewal project on the notoriously uneven Amyes Rd is a key priority for Cooper, which he sees as an extension of his advocacy.

Formerly a digital team member at Caterpillar dealer Terra Cat, Cooper was the second highest-polling candidate for the Hornby Ward, winning him a seat on the community board with 2983 votes.