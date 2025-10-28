Rafting mishap becomes flight to remember

After seriously injuring her knee while on a rafting adventure on the Clarence River, Margaret Haverland was grateful when paramedics on board the Westpac Recue Helicopter arrived. Photo: John Rice

When Margaret Haverland fell into a sand hole during a whitewater rafting trip, she laughed it off, never imagining that just hours later she would be airlifted to hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Haverland recalled her experience ahead of next month’s Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa’s Night for Flight event, raising funds for the Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopters and a new helipad for the town

Two days into her four-day adventure on the Clarence River over Labour Day weekend in 2021, the 52-year-old mechanical engineer from Avonhead faced an unexpected turn of events.

“I’d just texted my husband to say day two was going great and that we’d stopped off at a beach for a break,” Haverland said.

“Moments later, I was walking across the beach to give my friend a hat when I fell into a sand hole that came right up to my thigh.

“It didn’t hurt at the time, it was actually hilarious. Everyone laughed. I didn’t really think anything of it, I just picked myself up and carried on.”

But by the time the group reached their campsite that evening, Haverland realised something was seriously wrong.

“I went to take my trousers off and saw how puffy my knee was. I couldn’t put any weight on it.

“I’d had a few injuries previously on that leg, so it had aggravated an old injury, but if you can’t walk, you really can’t raft,” she said.

After speaking with the group leader, who was carrying a locator beacon, they agreed to signal for help.

Within an hour, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter arrived, much to the excitement of the kayak and rafting group, and Haverland was loaded on board. Fifteen minutes later, they touched down at Wairau Hospital in Blenheim.

“The chopper crew were brilliant. They gave me some pain relief and helped me to the chopper,” Haverland said.

“Less than two hours after discovering I was in no condition to raft the rest of the trip, I was in the hospital being treated. The response time was incredible.”

Margaret Haverland with paramedics. Photo: Supplied

Haverland praised the professionalism and warmth of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter paramedics.

“In the past, medics have struggled to get an IV line into my veins, but these guys just persevered. They were cheerful, calm, and efficient, and we chatted away the whole time. I was just so incredibly grateful.

“They did everything right, from arriving quickly to briefing the whitewater group on how to safely operate around the chopper. They were outstanding.”

Haverland’s connection to helicopters runs deep. Her first ride was at age four, riding shotgun with her grandfather, in a chopper operated by her father’s agricultural aviation business.

Her family’s ties to aviation also extend into the heart of Hanmer Springs, with her husband playing a key role in overseeing the engineering, including evaluating ground conditions, for the town’s new helipad.

“We have a holiday home in Hanmer and love travelling up there from Christchurch. We feel deeply connected to the community there.”

Though her injury wasn’t life-threatening, Haverland knows how vital rescue helicopters are in New Zealand’s rugged terrain.

“You can prepare all you want, but things can go wrong fast. Knowing the Westpac Rescue Helicopters are out there, ready to respond with safe, effective solutions, is incredibly reassuring,” she said.

Night for Flight is a special after-hours event on Friday, November 28, from 5-10:30pm, where guests at Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa can soak under the stars while enjoying live music, local fare, raffles, a VIP spa event and lots more.

“The Hanmer community will benefit hugely from the new helipad, and it shows the forward thinking from the leadership in the area,” Haverland said.

“The chopper crews work so hard. It’s great that we can give something back to them for all they do to keep us safe.”