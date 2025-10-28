Have you seen Rowena?

Rowena has been reported missing in Christchurch. Photo: Police

Police are appealing for help to find a Christchurch woman who has not been heard from since July.

A police spokesperson said Rowena, 39, was reported missing on October 22, but she was last heard from on July 15.

"Police are now appealing for any sightings of Rowena or any information that may assist in locating her.

"If you see Rowena, or have information that could assist in our enquiries, please contact us.

"You can contact us at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Update Report" or by calling 105, referencing file 251022/9026.

"Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."

-Allied Media