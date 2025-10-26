Black Caps dismiss England, but Brook saves face

Harry Brooks hits out against the Black Caps. Photo: Getty Images

England captain Harry Brook has saved his team's blushes with a big-hitting century in the opening one-dayer against New Zealand at Mt Maunganui.

The Black Caps dismissed the tourists for 223 in the 35th over, after having them 56/6 early, but Brook singlehandedly saved his side from absolute disaster, hitting 132 off 101 balls, including 11 sixes.

NZ bowler Matt Henry took the scalp of England opener Jamie Smith with the first ball of the innings and wickets fell regularly, until Brook and Jamie Overton put on 87 runs for the seventh wicket.

Brook and tailender Luke Wood compiled 57 runs for the last wicket, before Brooks was caught by Nathan Smith, from the bowling of NZ skipper Mitch Santner.

Black Caps squad: Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.