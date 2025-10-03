Residents say ongoing stench has taken 'physical toll'

Carol Anderson has lived in Bromley for 30 years but says things went downhill when a compost plant was established there in 2009. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A study that has found environmental odours have damaging health effects has left a Christchurch woman feeling "vindicated".

The latest briefing released by the Public Health Communication Centre said environmental odour pollution in New Zealand can make people sick, and that current regulators were not doing enough to protect communities.

The report titled More than just a bad smell: Odour pollution and health in Aotearoa New Zealand cited 36 cases of odour pollution around the country, mostly including examples from meat works, sewage plants, and landfills.

The agency was now calling for public health services to proactively advocate for communities adversely affected.

Recent examples include Christchurch's Bromley residents putting up with rancid smells coming from a wastewater treatment plant, after a fire in 2021 destroyed two filters.

The smell from an organics processing plant, also in the Bromley suburb, had been a consistent bugbear for locals for over 15 years.

Carol Anderson has lived in Bromley for almost 30 years.

Although it was pleasant initially, things went down hill when the compost plant was established in 2009.

The trickling filters at the Christchurch Wastewater Treatment Plant were damaged by a fire in 2021. Photo: CCC

Anderson said the plant had an immediate impact on how she lived.

"It was vile. Absolutely vile," she said.

"You couldn't go outside, you had to have your windows and doors closed. You'd have to bring your washing in and do it again. I couldn't go out there and enjoy my garden.

"It's become intolerable."

It had also taken a physical toll on the 75-year-old, after she developed a lingering cough.

"In spite of many checks with the doctor, she couldn't find anything that was wrong. I didn't have bronchitis, I didn't have asthma.

"Everything was checked and she just said 'I don't know what's causing it'.

"Well I do."

Things got even worse after the fire at the wastewater plant.

People battled nausea, headaches, worsening asthma, sleepless nights and deteriorating mental health.

Geoff King. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Geoff King was another long-time Bromley resident who was constantly rewashing his clothes.

He told RNZ living in the area had been stressful.

"In the hot summer months, because we sleep upstairs, it's too hot in the house. I have to get in my car and go to Sumner Beach and sleep in my car there.

"You can't enjoy your property, like having a meal out on the patio, because of the stench."

But it was not just Bromley.

The Public Health Communication Centre said prolonged odour pollution was now a national problem, leaving communities vulnerable.

"Because I've seen all along that it was to do with the the dust and the the all the toxic stuff that was in the air. And it was just dismissed," Anderson said.

"Now I feel vindicated."

The report's lead researcher, Dr Jonathan Jarman, said international research showed prolonged odours could cause chemical poisoning symptoms.

These include headaches, nausea, vomiting, cough, loss of appetite, and insomnia.

The report also recommended the national public health service advocate for communities that were adversely affected.

Christchurch councillor Yani Johanson, who represents the Bromley suburb, said the existing resource management settings were not up to scratch.

"I'm really concerned that the current government is changing the settings in the [RMA] which are insufficient already, and need to be strengthened, not weakened," he said.

"Everything we've seen coming out of Wellington has been to reduce the protections that go to community for these types of activities.

"To enable development to be more permissive, regardless of the environmental or social impact on local communities."

In a statement, council infrastructure general manager Brent Smith said it had not received the Public Health Communication Centre briefing.

"We acknowledge the impact odour from the Wastewater Treatment Plan and Organic Processing Plant has had on the community and are taking steps to improve the situation," he said.

A new organics plant based in Hornby - that would replace the troubled Bromley site - had been consented and due to open in early-2027.

Steps had also been taken to mitigate the smell at the damaged wastewater treatment plant ahead of planned upgrades.

Health New Zealand has been approached for comment.