Dangerous overtaking manoeuvre on Ilam footpath

A flat deck ute driver who veered onto the footpath to get past a Christchurch kerbside recycling truck has been caught in the act.

The flat deck was stopped behind the recycling truck next to road works on Maidstone Rd, Ilam, on Thursday.

When a motorist with a dashcam came up behind the flat deck, the impatient driver veered onto the berm and sped past the recycling truck as it was lifting a yellow bin.

The incident, which was caught on video and posted to Facebook, shows the flat deck ute narrowly missing the bin and clipping a hedge on the way past.

Commenters on the post said it was lucky there were no pedestrians on the footpath or vehicles coming out of the driveways.