Friday, 3 October 2025

Dangerous overtaking manoeuvre on Ilam footpath

    By Geoff Sloan
    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A flat deck ute driver who veered onto the footpath to get past a Christchurch kerbside recycling truck has been caught in the act. 

    The flat deck was stopped behind the recycling truck next to road works on Maidstone Rd, Ilam, on Thursday.

    When a motorist with a dashcam came up behind the flat deck, the impatient driver veered onto the berm and sped past the recycling truck as it was lifting a yellow bin.

    The incident, which was caught on video and posted to Facebook, shows the flat deck ute narrowly missing the bin and clipping a hedge on the way past.

    Commenters on the post said it was lucky there were no pedestrians on the footpath or vehicles coming out of the driveways. 