One person seriously hurt in assault

A person has been hospitalised after a serious assault in Christchurch yesterday evening.
Police responded to the incident about 6pm.
"One person at the address was transported to hospital in a serious condition, while another was taken into custody," a spokesperson said.
A guard was in place at Ollivers Rd overnight and a scene examination was carried out.
A 43-year-old man was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was due to appear in court on Monday.