27-year-old facing indecent assault charge

A 27-year-old man has been charged with indecent assault after an incident in Rangiora on Tuesday night.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident which took place on Williams St between 3pm and 6.30pm.

The man appeared in the Christchurch District Court yesterday morning and is due to appear again on August 13.

"Police are aware there are likely people who witnessed this incident and left the area prior to police arrival," a police spokesperson said.

"If you did witness the incident and have not yet spoken to us, we would like to hear from you.

"And we also want to speak to anyone who may have been approached by a man wearing a dark beanie, grey suit jacket and jeans (on Tuesday) afternoon, between 3pm and 6.30pm."

If you can help with the investigation, call the police on 105 and quote file number 250722/1881.

