Happy 108th birthday Doris!

Doris Wakelin is celebrating her 108th birthday today in a low key affair with family and friends. PHOTO: DELLWYN MOYLAN

In her younger years, Doris Wakelin never gave any thought to living into her 100s.

Today she celebrates turning 108-years-old.

It will be a low-key affair. She is looking forward to friends and family popping in to see her as she celebrates.

‘‘It’s just another day really, it’s not a big deal,’’ Doris said.

Birthday cards started arriving at her Ashburton home on Monday and she was looking forward to receiving one from King Charles.

‘‘I am happy living independently and don’t know if I would last long in care,’’ she said.

‘‘The homes do a good job, it’s just not my thing.’’

Doris, a longtime fan of UK television presenter Bradley Walsh, is also a keen quizzer.

‘‘I keep myself busy watching tv. I especially enjoy Bradley Walsh in The Chase and in the programme travelling with his son,’’ Doris said.

She also enjoyed murder mysteries and quiz shows.

In many of the quizzes on television or the magazines that she enjoys doing, she recalls the answers to questions from her school days.

‘‘I enjoy doing quizzes and puzzles as it keeps my brain active,’’ Doris said.

Doris said she believes the secret to living a long life is to eat plain, down-to-earth food, keeping busy, being active and always looking at the positives.

Her family continues to grow, and she is now the proud great-grandmother to 36 children, and great great grandmother to 29; the latest is named Beverley Doris, born in the past year.

Doris, at age 108, is the fourth-oldest Aotearoa resident, the second oldest New Zealander born in New Zealand, the third oldest female in the country and the oldest person in the South Island.