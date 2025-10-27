Concern for missing 14-year-old Christchurch girl

Photo: Supplied/Police

The family of a missing 14-year-old Christchurch girl are "deeply concerned" for her welfare.

In a statement, police said Madison was last seen at her Bryndwr home on Friday, October 24.

"Her family are deeply concerned for her welfare and would like to see her safely home," the statement said.

Police urge anyone who has seen Madison, or has any information on her whereabouts, to call 111.

- Police case number 251027/5665.