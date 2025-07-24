Residents given more time to have say on solar farm plan

Residents have more time to submit on an application for a solar farm near the Waipara village. Photo: File image

Canterbury residents have been given more time to have their say on a proposed solar farm near their village.

The Hurunui District Council has extended the deadline for submissions on a proposed solar farm near Waipara, after acknowledging it had not included all the documents relevant to the application on its website.

The deadline is now 5pm on Thursday, August 14.

Auckland-based Far North Solar Farm Ltd plans to build a 180ha solar farm near Waipara, north of Amberley.

At its peak, the farm's 250,000 panels would generate up to 144 megawatts, enough to power an estimated 30,000 homes.

Council staff said the extension is ‘‘to ensure submitters are able to have a full understanding of the application when preparing and making their submission’’.

A report prepared by council staff found the adverse effects of the application were more than minor with regard to landscape and visual effects.

A group of concerned residents formed Save Waipara Valley last year and set up a website, savewaiparavalley.com.

Save Waipara Valley founder Lizzy Kelsey urged concerned residents to make a submission.

‘‘Such a large-scale industrial development has no place so close to homes, or in our flourishing tourism district,’’ she said.

Among the group’s concerns are the potential impacts on the environment, how the solar panels would stand up to ‘‘North Canterbury's notoriously strong winds’’, risks to passing motorists from glare from the panels and the impact on property values.

A Far North Solar Farm spokesperson said the company sought independent advice to assess the environmental impacts and consulted with neighbours prior to making the submission.

‘‘We are aware that there are still some incorrect assumptions about the project in online materials created by a small minority group of people opposing the project.

‘‘Our experts have concluded that glint and glare will not be an issue. The solar farm will be engineered to the local wind and other weather conditions.’’

The spokesperson encouraged anyone with questions to refer to the independent reports attached to the submission.

‘‘Compared to many other land uses, solar is clean, quiet and ecologically sound. There will be less spraying, cropping, stock pugging and other issues.

‘‘There will not be regular spraying, use of frost fans, burning of frost pots or water spraying to prevent frosts.’’

Speaking to Local Democracy Reporting earlier this month, Waipara Residents’ Association chairperson Steven Ellis encouraged residents to have their say.

‘‘Everyone has their own views one way or the other for different reasons.

‘‘Some can’t see a problem and there’s others who think it is not a good situation to have a solar farm this close to a village.’’

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.