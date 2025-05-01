Canterbury community rallies to rescue horse from pit

Ice was back peacefully grazing after his ordeal. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It took a bit of jockeying around, but it was all worth it in the end.

Ice, the two-year-old gelding, had to be rescued from a pit in a paddock on a rural property at Rakaia on Sunday.

Rakaia Volunteer Fire Brigade members, neighbours and other volunteers, and a vet, all joined forces for the operation.

Brigade deputy chief Fred Clarkson said firefighters arrived to see the horse standing in the pit, which was so deep only its ears were showing out the top.

Plan A was to dig a ramp into the side of the pit so the horse could walk out.

‘‘Our team and the neighbours worked quite hard with shovels,’’ Clarkson said.

But Ice got stressed and went on to his back.

The vet sedated him, and firefighters dug around with their hands so straps could be put around his body.

Using a winch on the front of their specialised medical ute, used in rescue and recovery situations, firefighters raised Ice from the pit. Ice was upside down, his legs coming out first.

‘‘Everything was done in very slow motion, so there was no potential harm to the horse,’’ Clarkson said.

There was a tense moment as the straps gave way near the top, but Ice remained in place.

Once out, the vet administered medication to reverse the sedative and an anti-inflammatory.

‘‘It came around and stood up as much to say: ‘Well, what are you people doing here?’’’ Clarkson said.

Firefighters were at the scene for about an hour-and-a-half.

‘‘It’s a good outcome,’’ he said.

It was the first callout for the brigade that Clarkson was aware of involving the rescue of a horse.

Clarkson has been a member for 35 years.

The callout followed two motor vehicle crashes on Easter Sunday, which both involved cows.

‘‘We have had a run with animals the last few days, it’s been interesting,’’ Clarkson said.

The veterinarian at the scene was Matt Hart of Vetlife Dunsandel.

Hart said Ice had been in a ‘‘precarious situation’’, as horses can injure themselves when trapped.

‘‘It was good to get him out safely.’’

Ice had recovered well, ultimately having sustained only a couple of minor skin scrapes, Hart said.

The owner of Ice, who did not want to be named, said she was ‘‘forever grateful’’ for the work of everyone involved. She was away at the time.

‘‘I am so grateful for all that helped my wee man out and cared so amazingly for him.’’