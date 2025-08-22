'Beyond anything I expected': Big break for talented Ara musician

Daniel Harris. Photo: Supplied / Ara Institute of Canterbury

Ara Institute of Canterbury student Daniel Harris has been named a finalist in the prestigious NZSO Todd Young Composer Awards after completing just his second ever work for a full orchestra.

His piece titled Contamination of the Fae will be performed by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO) in Wellington in September.

Now in their 21st year, the Todd Awards support emerging New Zealand talent by offering professional workshops with the NZSO, mentorship from leading composers, and recordings by RNZ Concert.

Harris, who is studying for a Bachelor of Music, pivoted to jazz performance study when feeling a little burned out by his software engineering career-path.

He said he was ecstatic to be among the finalists.

“Honestly, I couldn’t believe it at first - it took me about a week to process it. The result was way beyond anything I expected,” he said.

The score for a 30-piece orchestra was developed as a major component of his capstone project, an extended free-form piece of work which forms part of Ara’s degree programme.

Months in the making, the piece draws on Harris’s background in jazz and cabaret composition, advanced ear training, and extensive personal study.

“I had to dive into a lot of extra research to get it right,” he said.

“But coming from jazz performance helped. We spend a lot of time training our ears and connecting sound to theory, so when I was writing, I could work things out just by listening to what was in my head.”

After being shortlisted, Harris worked with composer mentor Ryan Youens - an acclaimed orchestrator and educator known for his work in film and concert music - to refine his piece for performance.

Influenced by Ravel, Debussy, and Holst, Contamination of the Fae explores the allegorical corruption of a society through shifting instrumental textures and thematic transformation.

“I wanted to express some of the frustration I feel about the political climate,” Harris said.

“This piece became a kind of analogy for that - a journey into tragedy. Hopefully, one we can still avoid.”

Darren Pickering, Harris’s tutor and a respected jazz pianist and educator at Ara, applauded the achievement.

“Daniel’s selection in such a prestigious national competition is a testament to his creativity, discipline, and musical maturity. Throughout his time at Ara we have seen his skills and talent flourish and develop, both as a pianist and as a composer-arranger. The wider Ara Music community is incredibly proud of him,” Pickering said.

Harris’s work will be showcased on September 18-19, with the NZSO flying him to Wellington for the event.

“This opens up a whole new world for me,” he said.

“It’s a huge opportunity to show what I can do as a composer. Once I finish my degree next year, I’m keen to explore where this could lead.”

Reflecting on his journey, Harris expressed gratitude for the support he has received.

“Studying part-time while still working in software engineering has helped me figure out what I really want to do. I’ve learned so much at Ara, and I feel lucky that everything lined up the way it did.”