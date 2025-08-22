South America quake causes 'no tsunami threat' to NZ

Image: USGS

Civil Defence says there is no tsunami threat to New Zealand after an earthquake off the coast of South America.

The threat was being assessed after the magnitude 7.5 earthquake this afternoon.

"Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand," New Zealand Civil Defence said at 3.25pm.

The earthquake was located in the Drake Passage, a body of water located between the southern tip of South America and Antarctica, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10.8km the USGS said.

It struck at 2.16pm (NZ time) and was initially reported by the USGS as being magnitude 8.0, before being downgraded.

Chile's Navy Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service issued a tsunami precaution for the Chilean Antarctic territory.

The USGS said there was no tsunami warning or threat, while Australia's Bureau of Meteorology had ruled out a threat to Australia.

- Reuters/Allied Media