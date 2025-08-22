Drink driver accused of fleeing crash scene left number plate behind

A Dunedin man who allegedly fled an early-morning crash left behind a telltale sign at the scene of the crime.

A member of the public called police at about 2.40am yesterday after they saw a man speed out of Jetty St and crash into a parked car in Crawford St, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The collision caused the parked car to shunt on to the footpath and into the door of a building.

The man fled the scene in the vehicle, leaving behind his number plate which had detached in the crash.

When police arrived they found the abandoned number plate.

They were hot on his tail when the 29-year-old walked into the Dunedin central police station and told officers he had crashed his car.

The man underwent breath-testing procedures and recorded a breath-alcohol level of 549mcg.

He was charged with drink-driving and careless driving, and was bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date.

On Wednesday at 3.30pm, police spotted a vehicle speeding at 92kmh in Andersons Bay Rd, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The 30-year-old man pulled over in the Caversham bypass. However he refused to co-operate with police to provide any details.

As a result, he was arrested and taken back to the Dunedin central station.

While there, he appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Officers wanted the man to undergo an impairment test, but he refused to comply.

He also refused to provide his name, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was charged with refusing the impairment test and refusing to provide details, and received a summons to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date.

