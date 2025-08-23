Greenpeace protesters board fishing vessel in Nelson

Greenpeace activists have occupied Talley’s bottom trawler, Amaltal Columbia, stopping it from leaving port. Photo: Bryce Groves via RNZ

Three Greenpeace protesters have been arrested after boarding a fishing boat at Nelson's port, stopping it from leaving.

Police were called to the port about 8am on Saturday after two protesters boarded Talley's Amaltal Columbia vessel and refused to leave.

One of the demonstrators holding a banner attached themselves to the vessel.

In a post on social media, Greenpeace said it was "preventing [the vessel] from carrying out destructive bottom trawling".

"When trawl nets are dragged over seamounts and other vulnerable areas they turn precious coral into rubble and kill ocean life from sharks to fur seals, dolphins and seabirds - it must stop."

All three have been charged with illegally being in an enclosed area.

A 50-year-old woman and 45-year-old man are due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Monday.

A 52-year-old man is to appear in the Wellington District Court.

Talley's accused the protesters of having "no regard to health and safety".

"Our vessels are working environments and everyone on board are authorised workers who have undergone the proper health and safety training," general manager of fishing Leon Moore said in a statement.

"By coming on board in the manner that they did they put themselves at risk, and even though it has not disrupted our operations, it was a concerning distraction."