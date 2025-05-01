Thieves as young as 10 stealing motorised scooters

Photo: File image

There has been a big rise in the number of nifty-fifties and moped scooters being stolen by young thieves in Christchurch.

Senior Sergeant Phil Newton said 41 motorised scooters had been reported stolen so far this year, with most being taken from the University of Canterbury and Christchurch Hospital.

It seems children as young as 10 and teenagers are the ones taking them, Newton told RNZ.

Newton, who is the Canterbury police community operations co-ordinator, said it’s not an isolated trend.

He said moped thefts were rising globally and told Stuff he believes teens were being encouraged to take them on social media.

“When you look across the board, especially in youth, a trend in one part of the country quickly spreads nationwide via social media. But it’s not just in New Zealand. It’s an international trend.”

Although 41 mopeds had been reported stolen, the number is likely to be higher due to victims not reporting the thefts.

“We know from security staff and footage that mopeds are being stolen but they’re not being reported.”

Newton told Stuff he has concerns about the safety of the people stealing and using the motorised scooters.

“There’s more injuries per kilometre as a motorcycle rider than there is for those in vehicles.

"So there’s some real danger there because some of that riding isn’t safe … Somebody’s going to get hurt.”

Police are now focused on educating moped users about the steps they can take to ensure they do not become the next victim, Newton said.

This includes locking, chaining and covering motorised scooters.

Newton also suggests getting a disc lock to secure the front brake disc, a grip lock to secure brake and throttle controls and threading a chain lock through the back wheel.