Award-winning Ford Falcon still turning heads

Delma Rutherfurd’s 1978 Ford Falcon XC won a best in show category at Wheels at Wanaka. PHOTO: TONI WILLIAMS

A Canterbury man's Ford Falcon is still turning heads after more than 40 years on the road.

Delma Rutherfurd’s 1978 XC is deep red with an original white vinyl roof top - and has clocked up more than 217,000km.

The 3.3 litre engine turns over every time and runs like a dream.

It can spend months in the shed and still turn over, Delma, of Ashburton, said.

Most recently he used it to tow a caravan to Wheels at Wanaka over Easter weekend.

It was Delma’s first time attending the event after being encouraged to go by his mate, Greg.

Delma put the XC on show and to his surprise it generated plenty of interest.

People were inspecting it and taking photos, Delma said.

It went on to win the trophy for Best in Show 2025 – Australian Car category.

Delma Rutherfurd with his trophy for Best in Show 2025 – Australian Car. PHOTO: TONI WILLIAMS

Delma was understandably chuffed; he thought it was just another car – albeit one with sentimental value to him.

‘‘(That trophy) is worth its weight in gold. That’s huge,’’ he said, of the specially designed piston and spark plug trophy.

Delma said the XC was purchased through a trade-in by himself and his late wife Lyn, from Henshaw Motors, in Timaru.

They were the second owners.

They gave up a 1981 M5 Cortina station wagon to get something bigger for the family.

The XC has been full of camping gear and has towed caravans, wood-laden trailers and catered to a family of six since it was bought in August 1984.

PHOTO: TONI WILLIAMS

Its rear bench seat would accommodate three children and one secured with a lap belt in the front between the driver and passenger, he said.

It travelled to the North Island four times and did frequent trips to Nelson, Christchurch and Rangitata.

Except for a few small jobs, the XC has not had anything major done despite being used as a family car and workhorse for many years.

‘‘It’s never broken down on any travels,’’ Delma said.

‘‘I’ve been very lucky; it just keeps going.’’