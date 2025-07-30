Man arrested for allegedly threatening nurses at Christchurch protest

More than 36,000 nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants walked off the job for 24 hours from 9am on Wednesday. Photo: RNZ/Samuel Rillstone

A knife-wielding man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill nurses protesting in Christchurch.

Police were called to reports of two men acting in a threatening manner towards a group of nurse protesters in the central city on Wednesday.

A witness told Stuff the man and an associate were spotted on Cambridge Tce as the nurses marched past.

The agitated man allegedly began to wave a knife with a long blade.

He allegedly shouted that he would kill nurses because his grandmother was “dying” in hospital and they weren’t working.

The witness told Stuff he thought the man had thrown the knife into the nearby Avon River. A man was taken into custody for disorderly behaviour.

Nurses across the country have gone on strike today, picketing outside hospitals to demand more staff to ease what they say is critical understaffing.

More than 36,000 nurses are holding a 24-hour strike over stalled pay talks and concerns about the level of staffing on shifts not being safe for patients.

Health New Zealand chief executive Dale Bramley said hospitals were always busy at this time of year due to winter illness, and the strike would put extra pressure on teams and facilities.

"That is why we need to keep EDs for emergency care only."

He said patients in EDs triaged as being non-urgent could face significant delays in being seen, and advised people requiring non-emergency care to contact their GP or call Healthline first.

Health NZ said all emergency departments would remain open and hospital patients would receive safe care. It said patients should attend scheduled outpatient appointments or treatment unless told otherwise.

Health Minister Simeon Brown criticised the striking nurses.

"These are patients who have been waiting far too long, who have now been told they have to wait longer. That is the unfortunate reality of what the nursing union has decided to do by striking today," Brown said.

He thanked the nurses who showed up to work, and implored the union and Health New Zealand to get back to the negotiating table.

Brown said the retention rate was higher than it previously was, and the pay offer nurses had got compared favourably to other recent public sector settlements.

Responding to questions over nurses' concerns of under-staffing, Brown claimed the union wanted to "take control" of rostering.

"That is the responsibility of Health New Zealand, not the union, to control the rostering system."

Kate Dallas, who has worked at Waikato Hospital for 35 years, said she had never seen such a bad situation with so much understaffing, and nurses were feeling desperate.

She said at the moment, nurses could not see a way out of the problem.

Nurses then packed out an overflowing rally at Hamilton Gardens to hear from New Zealand Nurses Organisation chief executive Paul Goulter.

Speaking to RNZ, Goulter said Health NZ acting chief clinical officer Dame Helen Stokes-Lampard repeatedly ignored questions about funding issues. He said the government must stump up more money to restore safe staffing levels to hospitals.

Nurses Goulter spoke to were frustrated, angry and distressed, saying the government was not taking adequate staffing seriously.

Protesters also lined State Highway 1 in Dunedin, prompting honks of support from passing cars and fire engines as they waved placards saying "health Care is still in crisis" and "better funding = better patient care".

Nursing student Bailey said there were not enough nurses being hired and it was putting staff and staff at risk. She was watching her future colleague trying to juggle providing care to patients and teaching student nurses without being properly supported.

One enrolled nurse said not having enough staff meant some patients were having their surgeries delayed or not receiving the quality of care they deserved.

Nurses' Organisation delegate Robyn Hewlett, an enrolled nurse on a busy surgical ward in Dunedin Hospital, said they could be two nurses short for some shifts, and daily calls were put out to fill staffing gaps.

Hewlett said it could cause delays to surgeries and patients receiving care.

Some patients have to fast all day only to have their surgery postponed that night, she said. They will potentially get a meal before they need to start fasting again, which can happen for days in a row.

Te Arohanui Ngarimu has been working as a nurse for over 20 years, and told RNZ she was worried about the risks to staff and patients due to under staffing.

"We are really stretched because we're short and it really affects our health, because we just keep running and we're not an Eveready battery."

Ngarimu said when she began nursing, she felt more supported and could deliver better patient care.

