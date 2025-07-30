Residents win battle to make noise complaints about army rifle range

Residents living near the West Melton Rifle Range will still be able to complain about noise. Photo: File image

West Melton residents have won a four-year battle to retain the right to lodge noise complaints about the army rifle range on the outskirts of the township.

The Environment Court has ruled people will still be able to complain, but a covenant will be put in place for new residents, noting they are within a designated noise boundary.

The New Zealand Defence Force will also have to prepare a noise management plan for the 422ha West Melton Rifle Range, which it has operated since the 1940s.

In a bid to protect the range from complaints, NZDF had tried to get the no-complaints covenant added at the District Plan review in 2021, but it was rejected by the Selwyn District Council.

NZDF appealed the district council’s decision in 2023, with a hearing held in February.

Jerry Larason.

Rein in the Range co-founder and nearby resident Jerry Larason, who presented at the hearing, welcomed the requirement for a noise plan.

“The noise management plan was something we asked for a long time ago,” he said.

Larason was still concerned the covenants for new residents would affect the resale values of properties.

“It is going to be a line on a deed . . . I still think it will raise eyebrows.”

Rein in the Range was formed in 2009 after a blast wave from the range damaged homes and distressed animals.

The group, which represents about 300 residents, aims to maintain open communication with the NZDF, rather than shut the range down.

In their decision, Judge Prudence Steven and commissioners James Baines and Kate Wilkinson sided with the district council and residents.

“We agree that the ability to make complaints, and for those to be investigated and acted upon when that response is justified, ought not to be curtailed,” they said.

The panel also confirmed the covenant would not prevent future complaints.

Nearby resident Alastair Nicol was pleased complaints could still be made.

“We knew it wasn’t going to fly,” he said.

The noise management plan will outline how the NZDF will engage with the community, respond to complaints about unreasonable noise, and ensure the range continues operating within acceptable limits.

NZDF will be required to consult with residents within the noise boundary and have the plan approved by the district council.