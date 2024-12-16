Rifle range noise battle heads to court

The army wants to prevent complaints about noise from its West Melton Rifle Range but residents have pushed back against the move and are taking their case to the Environment Court. PHOTO: DANIEL ALVEY

Residents fighting covenants being put on their properties due to a nearby army rifle range will have their case heard by the Environment Court in the new year.

The hearing between West Melton residents and the New Zealand Defence Force will be held in February and follows mediation in May, in which an agreement could not be reached.

The NZDF wants to put no noise complaint covenants on properties near its West Melton rifle range.

Residents say this is a back door way for activity at the range to be increased without consequence.

NZDF’s proposal was rejected in the Selwyn District Council’s District Plan review, which led it to appeal the decision.

The council is fighting its own battle to get the NZDF to develop a noise management plan for the range after an earlier attempt was rejected by then-Defence Minister Andrew Little.

During mediation in May, the council and NZDF were able to agree on what a plan would look like, but could not agree on whether one should be in place.

Because of the upcoming hearing, the parties involved could not comment about the mediation or the hearing.

Due to the cross-over in both cases, the hearings will be held together from February 17-19.