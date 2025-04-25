Last-minute call for people to share Covid experiences

Covid-19 Inquiry chair Grant Illingworth KC . Photo: RNZ

The chair of the Covid-19 Inquiry has put out a last-minute call for people to share their experiences during the global pandemic.

Public submissions, which opened on February 3, close at midnight this Sunday.

More than 7300 submissions had already been received, with vaccine mandates a topic of significant focus for many submitters to date from across the country, an Inquiry spokesperson said. The use of lockdowns was also a frequent topic, particularly among residents of the Auckland and Northland regions, where lockdown was extended in late 2021.

Inquiry chair Grant Illingworth KC said it was important to hear from as many people as possible, as everyone experienced the pandemic and its impact in different ways.

"[It] was an incredibly difficult time, and many people are still feeling the effects of the pandemic and the response to it, whether those be physical, emotional, or financial."

Hearing from the public was "a very important" part of the work of the Inquiry, he added.

"By hearing about a wide range of experiences, we can understand the impact the pandemic and New Zealand's response to it had on New Zealanders, as well as what the public think should be done to address future pandemics."

Illingworth said he wanted to hear from "everyone from individuals, communities, businesses, iwi, and others on how their lives were affected and changed during the pandemic".

These experiences would help the Inquiry "provide careful, considered recommendations" to the government on how New Zealand could be prepared to respond to future pandemics, he added.

The inquiry was currently reviewing key decisions the government made in response to the pandemic between February 2021 and October 2022. It said a "key decision" was one made by the government that had a "significant impact on a large number of people or had a significant cost at a national or regional level (or both)".

The Inquiry's focus is on three main areas:

- Vaccines, including the use of mandates, the approval of vaccines, and vaccine safety

- Lockdowns, especially the national lockdown in August and September 2021 and the Auckland/Northland extended lockdown late 2021.

- Testing, tracing, and other public health tools.

Over the coming months, the inquiry will hold interviews with policy makers and advisors, and meet with some of the communities most affected by the pandemic. It will also collect information and evidence, including from government departments. The inquiry will hold public hearings later in 2025.

Anyone who wants to make a submission can either go to the [www.covid19inquiry.nz Covid 19 Inquiry website] or call 0800 500 306. Submissions close on at midnight on 27 April 2025.

To find out more about the Inquiry go to: https://www.covid19lessons.royalcommission.nz/