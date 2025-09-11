Helping to grow the next generation of leaders

From left: Shirley Boys' High students Carlos Colville, Noah Webb, Jerasmus Iosefo, Kobe Costley, Javahn Aranga and Tautava Leota (absent - Bernard Sio and Ben Cutler) graduated from the Canterbury police cultural leadership and recruitment programme, Tautua, last week. Photo: Police

A group of year 13 students from Shirley Boys' High School have graduated from the police cultural leadership and recruitment programme.

Jeremy Faumuina.

Canterbury police youth and family harm kaiawhina, Jeremy Faumuina, said the eight students graduated from the Tautua programme last week, marking a significant milestone in their journey to becoming "culturally grounded leaders" and possibly even future police officers.

"The whole idea is that we wanted our young people to collide with culture," Faumuina said.

"We want them to understand who they are within their own culture and support them to be the best possible version of themselves."

Over the past six months, the students have shared ‘va’ (or ‘space’) with members of the police Māori, Pacific and Ethnic Services and the New Brighton Youth Services.

Sergeant Steve Sula (centre) and Inspector Neru Leifi made the presentations. Photo: Police

"We use the police values to structure our sessions, and we talk openly and honestly about what it’s like to work for police and how culture is valued within our organisation.

"Tautua means ‘serving together’ in Samoan culture and through this programme we aim to connect with rangatahi through a shared commitment to serving others."

Faumuina said an important part of the programme is sharing a laugh.

"I’m Samoan and it’s part of our culture. We laugh a lot and that’s a good thing.

"It’s part of how we create a sense of community and humility. We wanted to bring that to Tautua as well - we’ve had a lot of laughs."

One of the student graduates, Carlos Colville, said the programme was "an eye-opening experience".

"Learning about the values that police hold to such a high standard, it’s given me a different perspective on police.

"Before Tautua, I didn't know any police, but now I have some familiar faces that I might see around the city.

"I feel comfortable to talk to them and see how they're doing - it's a good feeling."

Carlos holds leadership roles at school, including captaining the first XV, and said the programme helped him connect with other students.

The Shirley BHS students with their tautua mentors (two students were absent) during their graduation day at New Brighton Police Station. Photo: Police Ten One Magazine

"It’s really developed my skills in connecting with younger students at school.

"I find myself getting to know them more. That’s something I valued in the programme - hearing life experiences from our mentors and sharing mine with them."

Carlos said the experience has shaped how he supports other people.

"I know how good it felt talking to them and, when I’m connecting with younger kids at school, I want to give them that same feeling."

Now in his final year of school, Carlos is focused on a career in rugby but is also keeping the door open to joining police.

"I’ve given it a lot of thought. I definitely want to stay involved, connect with the community, and be part of that environment."

Certificates and ula (necklaces) were presented at the graduation celebration at the New Brighton Police Station. Photo: Police

-Ten One Magazine