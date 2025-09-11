Alcohol may have been a factor in crash

A driver is put into a police car at the scene of a two-car crash at Rakaia. PHOTO: NZ EMERGENCY GROUP, FACEBOOK

A bumper-to-bumper crash on State Highway 1 in Canterbury saw a ute roll onto its side and a motorist processed for drink driving.

The ute and car were travelling south on the highway.

They crashed near the corner of Rolleston St on Wednesday last week about 7.35pm.

The southbound lane was blocked for some time as the ute had flipped and landed in the southbound lane.

Police closed the highway and redirected traffic through Railway Terrace East.

Rakaia and Ashburton volunteer fire brigades assisted at the scene.

A witness described seeing a man in handcuffs put into a police car to sit down, then later transferred to an ambulance.

A police spokesperson said the driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital "and underwent a breath alcohol procedure".

"The matter is still being investigated."