Cyclist critical after crash in Sydenham

A cyclist has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a collision with a car in central Christchurch this afternoon.

Police said they were called to the scene, at the intersection of Colombo and King Sts in Sydenham, about 12.40pm.

"Initial indications suggest there have been serious injuries," a police statement said.

Hato Hone St John said it responded with two ambulances and three rapid response vehicles, The New Zealand Herald reports.

One person was assessed at the scene and taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

The Herald said a second person had moderate injuries.

Police said there was a road closure at the scene and diversions were in place.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.