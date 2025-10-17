Art auction banner mystery: Woman comes forward to help police with investigation

Photo: Police

The woman police say may be able to help with the investigation into the theft and willful damage of a Christchurch art auction's banners has come forward and is assisting with inquiries.

The Peninsula Art Auction advertising banner was targeted in a bizarre theft and then damaged after it was replaced.

Police publicly released a CCTV image of a motorist who they said may be able to help with the investigation earlier this week.

The image showed a middle-aged brunette on Norwich Quay in a white Nissan Murano or Qashqai. The banner was stolen on October 5 and the replacement was vandalised on Sunday.

Owners of the banners have been notified that the woman has come forward.

The auction fundraises for Lyttelton Primary School by selling donated art pieces.

It will be held at the school from November 1-2.

Auction organiser Taff Gilvray said the theft and vandalism was disappointing. But she was overwhelmed by support from the community.

"We’ve had so many people reaching out with great things to say and we've had local businesses offering to replace the sign. We had another business who offered us free electronic signage,” she said.

A group from the Lyttelton Scouts repaired the banner on Monday in the pouring rain without being asked.

The auction is held every two years and has raised about $500,000.

It raised $70,000 in 2023. This year more than 250 pieces from 100 artists will be auctioned off.

Two sketch drawings by the late Lyttelton artist Bill Hammond will be auctioned, as well as pieces from Jason Greg and ceramics from Nicola Shanley.

"We're pretty lucky with our local talent,” she said.