Ecan explores ways to make money from land

Kaiapoi is protected by works on the Waimakariri and Kaiapoi Rivers, including at McIntoshs bend. Photo: Environment Canterbury

Environment Canterbury is considering how it can generate more income from its vast landholdings to pay for flood protection.

During a meeting on Wednesday, some councillors called for discussions around commercial opportunities for the land, including the possibility of solar farms.

ECan administers 25,000ha of land, mainly in or near rivers for flood protection, soil conservation, and endowment purposes.

It has drafted a Canterbury Regional Council land strategy for managing the land and wants to increase its income from the land, provided it doesn’t harm the environment.

The land was previously held by catchment boards, with the council continuing to collect targeted rates from local rating districts to support flood and erosion protection work.

ECan staff provided an update on efforts to develop a strategy for the land during the meeting.

The strategy sets out ‘‘an intergenerational approach’’ to manage council land holdings to support the council’s long term aspirations, staff said.

It has five objectives: Protecting people and property; increasing the extent and natural character of braided rivers; mana whenua exercising rangatiratanga; optimising revenue opportunities; and being ‘‘carbon negative’’ (or sustainable).

The final land strategy will sit alongside the Braided River Revival Whakahaumanu Ngā Awa ā Pākihi 100-Year Strategy, which was adopted in July.

ECan councillors Claire McKay, Nick Ward and Ian Mackenzie called on staff to do more work on commercial opportunities from the land to generate more income to fund flood protections and river resilience, and address environmental challenges and climate change.

Environment Canterbury is looking for more sustainable ways to flood protection, including around the Kowhai River. Photo: Environment Canterbury

Cr Ward said he wanted to see more discussion around commercial opportunities, including solar farms.

Councillors Grant Edge and Iaean Cranwell said the initial draft document was heading in the right direction and they looked forward to hearing the feedback from Papatipu Rūnanga.

Youth representative Liam Speechlay called on staff to engage with young people and universities, with staff noting plans to engage with universities during consultation.

ECan has been looking at new ways to fund flood protection.

In last year’s 2024/34 Long Term Plan, the council voted to invest $25m a year over 10 years to boost flood protection.

New targeted rates are also being considered, including one for the Ashley Rakahuri River to protect Rangiora.

Council staff will continue engaging with Papatipu Rūnanga and stakeholders before presenting the draft land strategy to the new council after next month’s elections for adoption, before releasing it for public consultation.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.