Stolen sculpture could soar again

The Mt Pleasant community have been devastated after ​Flight designed by the late Llew Summers was stolen on June 4. Photo: File image

Plans are accelerating to replace the stolen Llew Summers sculpture at a Christchurch community centre.

The Mt Pleasant Community Centre is planning to recreate the 2.2-tonne bronze sculpture Flight, which stood outside the centre building before it was stolen on June 4.

A 44-year-old has been arrested in connection with the theft and he will appear in the district court on Tuesday.

Police said they believed the sculpture had been sold as scrap.

Bay Harbour News understands the man arrested was the driver of the vehicle believed to have been involved in the theft.

The centre’s project to replace the sculpture is still in the early planning stages, with funding and the design yet to be determined.

However, the new sculpture will be made from different material.

Derek McCullough. Photo: File image

Centre president Derek McCullough will meet Summers’ wife, Robyn, next week to discuss the recreation.

“The theft of the sculpture has deeply upset the community, and police have worked hard to locate the artwork and identify the person responsible,” said acting Detective Sergeant Steph Trengrove.

“Unfortunately, our investigation indicates that the sculpture has been destroyed and much of it has been sold as scrap metal, with only small pieces of it able to be recovered.

“While we are pleased to have apprehended the offender, police would like to acknowledge the devastation the residents feel in losing such a significant artwork.

“We would like to warmly thank key community members who assisted officers with information and support throughout the investigation, including those from the scrap metal industry.”

Said McMcCullough: “We’re absolutely elated, but it doesn’t change the fact it is gone.”

He said the community centre has felt a bit empty since the sculpture was taken.

“Every day you see an empty plinth there, you’re reminded of it.

“I think (the recreation) will sort of revive the spirits of all those people who missed it being there.”

Flight, a depiction of a bird soaring over the sea, was Summers’ final work before he died in 2019.

After two years of fundraising, the sculpture was purchased to honour Summers, whose funeral was held at the community centre.

The breakthrough in the case came when pieces of scrap metal from the stolen sculpture were discovered at a scrap metal yard.