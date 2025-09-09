Arrest made in relation to stolen Llew Summers sculpture

Flight was stolen in early June. Photo: File image

Police have made an arrest over the theft of a 2.2 tonne Llew Summers sculpture from outside a Christchurch community centre.

The 2.2m long sculpture called Flight was taken overnight on June 4 from the Mt Pleasant Community Centre.

A breakthrough in the case came when pieces of metal from the stolen sculpture were discovered at a scrap metal yard.

The large sculpture depicts a soaring bird above the sea.

It was purchased by the centre last year for $95,000 after two years of fundraising from the community to honour Summers.

Flight was Summers’ final work before he died in 2019. His funeral was held at the centre.

Said centre president Derek McMcCullough: "Absolutely elated, but it doesn’t change the fact it is gone."