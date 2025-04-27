Podmore inquest: sports leadership 'turned a blind eye'

Olivia Podmore's mother Nienke and her stepfather Chris Middleton. Photo: NZME/George Heard

The mother and stepfather of Olivia Podmore say Cycling New Zealand and High Performance Sport NZ chose medals over the welfare of their daughter.

This week saw the final few days of the coronial inquest into the death of the former Olympic cyclist.

Six months of harrowing evidence revealed the enormous pressure she was under after unwittingly exposing an affair between a coach and another athlete - leading to stigma and isolation within her team.

Olivia died in a suspected suicide in 2021, one day after the Tokyo Olympics - which she wasn't selected for - ended.

A subsequent investigation into Cycling New Zealand (Cycling NZ) revealed bullying and a lack of accountability.

Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore died in 2021. Photo: Supplied / Dianne Manson

Olivia's mother Nienke and her stepfather Chris Middleton told RNZ's Susie Ferguson on the Saturday Morning programme that the inquest revealed the institutions responsible for elite athlete care prioritised medals and image over well-being.

"You think, how could it possibly be allowed to happen in this modern time? You know what's going on, yet they turned a blind eye."

Though Cycling NZ and HPSNZ expressed remorse during the inquest, her parents questioned the sincerity.

The coroner's findings are expected in the coming months, but the inquest has already revealed an alarming number of red flags.

A 2018 independent review revealed a litany of failings - not just among Cycling NZ's leadership, but deep systemic issues in the wider high-performance system.

Despite this, the report was "amended" by the national body ahead of the report's publication to exclude key details documenting the treatment of Podmore.

For Olivia's family, this pattern of ignored complaints and censorship raises a key question.

Why now? Parents doubt promised reforms

Despite Cycling NZ and HPSNZ's insistence that athlete well-being is now a top priority, Nienke and Chris said they have little faith in real change within the organisation.

The inquest revealed repeated missed opportunities to support Olivia. Emails were sent. Concerns were raised. But little was done.

"There were quite a few, people that tried to alert people at the top. But it just got stonewalled every time."

Both organisations issued public statements asserting that athlete wellbeing is now central to their strategy.

HPSNZ said it has "significantly reshaped its systems" since 2021, while Cycling NZ told the inquest Olivia's experience "should never have happened."

But the Middletons are calling for deeper accountability, including independent oversight and changes in leadership.

"How do you suddenly change your culture and become a whole different beast?

"The advice wasn't taken then. So why would it be different?

'The whistleblower was blamed' - isolation and rumours

Among the most heartbreaking revelations of the inquest was how Podmore was treated after exposing a coach-athlete affair.

Team dynamics shifted sharply, with Podmore becoming isolated from peers and unsupported by staff. She was subjected to social exclusion and persistent rumours.

"One of the things that people don't realise... after this coach-athlete affair was that for quite a few years - because they had named suppression like people actually thought Olivia was the one having the affair," Nienke said.

"So it was not only did she have the shame of being the whistleblower... she had the shame of that as well. A double whammy, if you like."

She believed the emotional strain was compounded by this distortion of events.

'She did everything right'

Nienke said her daughter did everything right, and despite battling stigma and rejection she kept training and racing.

"I'm just surprised that throughout this process with everything that was going on that she didn't actually lose her composure at all on the track or in the cycling environment.

"Whereas if it was myself, I probably would have, there would have been some big outburst or... but she never ever lost her load."

Although proud of her daughter, Nienke said, in the end, Olivia was exhausted by the system she trusted.

"She's never had a proper platform to showcase how talented she was at cycling.

"She's never actually gone into an Olympic cycle with a proper chance and a clean slate to show what she can do."

Where to get help

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO. This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666

Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787. This is free counselling for 5 to 19-year-olds

Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 or text 832. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463

Aoake te Rā bereaved by suicide service: or call 0800 000 053

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.