Code-hopping Panthers hooker becomes a Magpie

Hornby Panthers hooker Joel Lam has joined Souths Logan Magpies in Brisbane. PHOTO: SIDELINE PHOTOGRAPHS

Hornby Panthers hooker Joel Lam has continued his switch from rugby union to league, joining Brisbane club Souths Logan Magpies.

The 22-year-old former halfback played two games for the Panthers this season after making the code change.

Lam previously captained Burnside in the Metro rugby competition, was part of the Crusaders academy and earned one Super Rugby cap.

Panthers head coach Corey Lawrie wished Lam the best, saying he had been great to work with.

“The second game (for the Panthers) he played real well. Some real big carries for us towards the end of the game,” he said.

“He’s a bit of a competitor, I think that’s his best attribute.”

Lawrie expects Lam, who left Christchurch last week, to start in the Magpies’ reserve team, which is still at a higher level than the Canterbury competition.

“He’ll start with the BRL, which is one below Queensland Cup, which is probably a couple of levels above our premier grade.

“He might get a shot this year, if he plays a couple of Q Cup games, he’d take that as a success.”

While excited to watch Lam’s next chapter unfold, Lawrie says his absence is being felt as the Panthers battle injuries.

“We could do with him right now. That’s the way the system goes, just lacking a wee bit of firepower.”