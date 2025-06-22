Body found in search for missing woman

Police believe they have found the body of Elisabeth Nicholls in Christchurch. Supplied photo

Police searching for a missing 79-year-old woman in Christchurch have today found a body they believe to be hers.

In a statement this afternoon Detective Sergeant Luke Vaughan said while formal identification was yet to take place, the body was believed to be that of Elisabeth ‘Lis’ Nicholls.

Nicholls was last seen at the Chateau on the Park in Riccarton on the evening of Wednesday, June 4, and police and her family have been desperately searching for her.

"Canterbury police, along with Land Search and Rescue volunteers, have been scouring areas in the city working to locate Lis, and we hope today’s discovery will help provide some closure for her family and loved ones," Det Sgt Vaughan said.

"Our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time, and we thank the public and everyone who helped in the search for their efforts."

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

- APL