Big weekend of club sport ahead

Christchurch United’s Charlie Beale slides to win the ball off Universities Isaac Topham. PHOTO: THOMAS BIRD

Christchurch United are aiming to keep their unbeaten record intact in the Southern League on Thursday night when they face Universities - the same team they beat 5-0 in Monday’s English Cup first round.

Meanwhile, Cashmere Tech will meet Nelson Suburbs, with both sides hoping to rebound from disappointing results. Tech drew 3-3 with Nomads, while Suburbs lost to Dunedin City Royals.

Selwyn travel to Wanaka, Ferrymead Bays host Dunedin City, and Coastal Spirit play Nomads.

Two Southern League sides were dumped out of the knockout English Cup in the first round. Universities lost to United and Selwyn were upset 3-2 by second-tier Western.

Advancing to the quarterfinals were Nomads (14-0 over Parklands, the club’s biggest-ever win), Ferrymead Bays (8-0 over Burwood), Coastal Spirit (2-0 over Oxford), Halswell United (2-1 over FC Twenty 11), and Waimakariri United (1-0 over St Albans Shirley). Cashmere Tech had a first-round bye.

Netball

In the Premier 1 netball competition, defending champions Lincoln University A got off to a poor start, going down 54-50 to Kereru A at the Christchurch Netball Centre on Monday.

The scores were tied, 40-40 at the end of the third quarter, before Kereru pulled ahead late.

Last year’s runners-up Technical A got up over Lincoln University B 57-46, while St Nicholas A beat Kereru B 61-43 and Hearts St Peter’s won 51-33 over Belfast A.

Kereru A and Technical will meet in a bumper clash next week, while Lincoln University A will look to pick themselves up against Hearts St Peter’s.

Kereru B play Belfast while St Nicholas meets Lincoln University B.

Rugby

After taking a break for Easter, the Metro rugby competition resumes at 2.45pm on Saturday.

New DCL Shield holders Linwood will put the trophy on the line away at winless Shirley who have lost to Marist Albion and Christchurch so far.

Top-of-the-table and unbeaten New Brighton face Christchurch, who sit fourth after a narrow loss to Belfast and a win over Shirley.

The other unbeaten team, Canterbury University, host Lincoln University in a varsity clash at Ilam Fields.

The other matches see HSOB play Sydenham, Belfast host Burnside and Marist Albion are away to Sumner.