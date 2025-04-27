Pope Francis: Massive funeral and humble burial

Presidents, royalty and simple mourners have farewelled Pope Francis at a solemn funeral ceremony at the Vatican, where a cardinal appealed for the pontiff's legacy of caring for migrants, the downtrodden and the environment to be kept alive.

United States President Donald Trump, who had clashed with the Pope on those issues, sat with the rows of foreign dignitaries on one side of Francis' coffin in the vast St Peter's Square on Saturday.

On the other side sat cardinals who will pick Francis' successor at a conclave next month, deciding if the new pope should continue with the late pontiff's push for a more open Catholic Church or cede to conservatives who want to return to a more traditional papacy.

The Argentine pope, who reigned for 12 years, died at the age of 88 on Monday after suffering a stroke. He had been recuperating from a bout of double pneumonia and had recently come out of hospital.

A packed St Peter's Square during the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican. Photo: Marco Ravagli/Future Publishing via Getty Images

"Rich in human warmth and deeply sensitive to today's challenges, Pope Francis truly shared the anxieties, sufferings and hopes of this time," said Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who presided over the funeral Mass.

In spiritual language, the 91-year-old Re gave a simple message: there was no going back. The first pontiff from Latin America had been "attentive to the signs of the times and what the Holy Spirit was awakening in the Church," he said.

Francis repeatedly called for an end to conflict during his papacy. His funeral provided an opportunity for Trump, who is pushing for a deal to end Russia's war with Ukraine, to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy inside St Peter's Basilica.

Re repeated one of the Pope's strongest criticisms of Trump by calling to "build bridges, not walls".

Applause rang out as Francis' coffin, inlaid with a large cross, was brought out of the basilica and into the sun-filled square by 14 white-gloved pallbearers at the start of the Mass.

The Vatican estimated more than 250,000 people attended the ceremony, cramming the square and the roads around.

The crowds clapped loudly again at the end of the service when the ushers picked up the casket and tilted it slightly so more people could see.

Aerial views of the Vatican showed a patchwork of colours - black from the dark garb of the world's leaders, red from the vestments of some 250 cardinals, the purple worn by some of the 400 bishops and the white worn by 4000 attending priests.

After the funeral, as the great bells of St Peter's pealed in mourning, the coffin was placed on an open-topped popemobile and driven through the heart of Rome to St Mary Major Basilica.

Francis, who shunned much of the pomp and privilege of the papacy, had asked to be buried there rather than in St Peter's - the first time a pope had been laid to rest outside the Vatican in more than a century.

The burial itself was conducted in private.

International leaders and dignitaries attend the Mass for St Francis, presided over by Cardinal Re. Photo: Reuters

The popemobile left the Vatican from the Perugino Gate, a side entrance just yards away from the Santa Marta guesthouse where Francis had chosen to live, instead of the ornate Renaissance apartments in the papal palace.

Crowds estimated by police as numbering some 150,000 lined the 5.5-km route to St Mary Major. The scene resembled many popemobile rides Francis took in his 47 trips to all corners of the world.

Some in the crowd waved signs and others threw flowers towards the casket. They shouted "viva il papa" (long live the pope) and "ciao, Francesco" (goodbye, Francis) as the procession made its way around Rome's ancient monuments, including the Colosseum.

Among the other heads of state who attended the funeral were the presidents of Argentina, France, Gabon, Germany, the Philippines and Poland, together with the prime ministers of Britain and New Zealand, and many royals, including the king and queen of Spain.

Francis' death ushered in a meticulously planned period of transition, marked by ancient ritual, pomp and mourning. Over the past three days, around 250,000 people filed past his open coffin, laid out before the altar of the cavernous basilica.

Choirs at the funeral sang Latin hymns and prayers were recited in various languages, including Italian, Spanish, Chinese, Portuguese and Arabic, reflecting the global reach of the 1.4-billion-member Roman Catholic Church.

Many of the faithful camped out overnight to try to secure spots at the front of the crowd, while others hurried there in the early morning.

"When I arrived at the square, tears of sadness and also joy came over me. I think I truly realised that Pope Francis had left us, and at the same time, there is joy for all he has done for the Church," said a French pilgrim, Aurelie Andre.

Following the funeral, the coffin was transported on the popemobile through Rome past the Colosseum to St Mary Major where Francis asked to be buried. Photo: Getty Images

FAREWELL, 'FRANCISCUS'

Francis, the first non-European pope for almost 13 centuries, battled to reshape the Church, siding with the poor and marginalised, while challenging wealthy nations to help migrants and reverse climate change.

"Francis left everyone a wonderful testimony of humanity, of a holy life and of universal fatherhood," said a formal summary of his papacy, written in Latin, and placed next to his body.

Traditionalists pushed back at his efforts to make the Church more transparent, while his pleas for an end to conflict, divisions and rampant capitalism often fell on deaf ears.

The Pope's final resting place was St Mary Major Church in Rome, where he was buried in a private ceremony. His grave is marked with the name "Franciscus." Photo: Vatican Media / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Pope carried his desire for greater simplicity into his funeral, having rewritten the elaborate, book-long funeral rites used previously.

He also opted to forego a papal tradition of three interlocking caskets made of cypress, lead and oak. Instead, he was placed in a single, zinc-lined wooden coffin.

His tomb has just "Franciscus", his name in Latin, inscribed on the top. A reproduction of the simple, iron-plated cross he used to wear around his neck hangs above the marble slab.

Attention will now switch to who might succeed him.

The secretive conclave is unlikely to begin before May 6, and might not start for several days after that, giving cardinals time to hold regular meetings beforehand to sum each other up and assess the state of the Church, beset by financial problems and ideological divisions.