Waitaki geopark feature of wild festival

Waitaki Whitestone Geopark geoscientist Sasha Morriss speaks during the 7×7 Wild Talks event for the Wild Dunedin — New Zealand Festival of Nature. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The 10th annual Wild Dunedin New Zealand Festival of Nature had a North Otago flavour with the Waitaki Whitestone Geopark featuring in the 12-day festival.

The festival began on April 10 with the 7×7 Wild Talks event at the Otago Museum.

Geoscientist Sasha Morriss, on behalf of the Unesco Waitaki Whitestone Geopark, was one of seven invited speakers to the 2025 theme of geology.

Mrs Morriss said it was great for the geopark to be invited.

"It was a great opportunity to speak to a wider audience, the auditorium itself was packed.

"We really enjoy being a part of these bigger events and telling people the stories of the geopark.

"It was nice to also talk in Dunedin, where people can come visit for a day."

She outlined the journey to formalise the geopark and how it can be a platform to tell stories.

"While geoparks are based on geology of international significance, they are a platform for many, many other stories to be told."

Vanished World was also included in the festival with a display at the Nature Dome at Forsyth Barr Stadium last weekend.

The festival concluded this week.