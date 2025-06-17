ECan chair undecided as election looms

Craig Pauling. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

The chair of Canterbury’s regional council is undecided about his future, as the local election looms.

Environment Canterbury chairperson Craig Pauling said he is contemplating a tilt at Parliament next year or stepping back from politics.

There has been speculation Mr Pauling could run for the Green Party in the Banks Peninsula electorate in next year’s general election.

But he admits he still has unfinished business around the council table.

‘‘There are things I want to do, so I’m still weighing it all up.

‘‘Becoming an MP is certainly one of the options and I have talked about going to Parliament, but I haven’t made my mind up.

‘‘The chair role is an awesome honour. It has been rewarding and it has its challenges too.’’

Mr Pauling has served two terms on the council.

He was elected chairperson in October, following Peter Scott’s resignation the previous month, having served as deputy chair and acting chair.

The pair had contested the role in October 2022, with Mr Scott’s name being drawn out of a container after an eight-eight split in the vote.

Nominations for election candidates open on July 1 and close on August 1, ahead of the October elections, so he doesn’t have much time if he wants a seat at the council table.

Mr Pauling said if he was to stand for Parliament next year, the selection process would likely begin towards the end of this year.

A third option is to step away from politics and go back to his passion for environmental planning and policy making.

‘‘There is always heaps to do, so it is about making the decision which is right for me and my family.’’

Mr Pauling is of Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Mutunga and European descent.

He has whakapapa to Taumutu, Rāpaki and Ngāi Tūāhuriri.

