Dedicated to keeping the bowls rolling

Graham Shaw who has retired as secretary of the Amberley Bowling Club after 21 years. He remains treasurer and bar manager, and will continue to bowl as his health allows. PHOTO: ROBYN BRISTOW

Graham Shaw had no idea what he was going to do when he and his New Zealand-born wife Pat arrived in Amberley in 2003.

Graham had given up work in Scotland in 2000 because his lungs were failing. They decided the air in New Zealand would benefit him, after the dampness of Scotland.

During a walk in the domain he met a ‘‘gentleman’’ who asked if he had ever played bowls.

Graham who had played a couple of times, took up an invitation to visit the club, thinking it would be a great way to meet Amberley residents.

That was 2004 and he has been a part of the club ever since.

He became secretary, treasurer and bar manager in the intervening years, and an astute bowler, and parabowler due to lung disease.

Last month, aged 76, struggling with his computer skills keeping pace with today’s speed, he relinquished his secretarial duties at the club after more than 21 years.

During that time Graham has worked with 10 presidents which he says was a ‘‘privilege and an honour’’.

He will remain treasurer and bar manager.

It has been a journey Graham has taken a lot of pleasure from.

‘‘I have seen some wonderful moments, met some wonderful people, along with farmers who have come into the holding paddock,’’ says Graham explaining the bowling green was the holding paddock.

‘‘I have enjoyed my bowling with the added satisfaction of being part of ParaBowls for which I have represented Canterbury, and also won several medals and helped keep the disabled association going back in 2007.’’

Graham was also secretary of the national ParaBowls association for a time, and is a life member of the Amberley Club, and ParaBowls.

‘‘For me bowling is not easy due to my respiratory problems.

‘‘I am still playing, but not a lot. I wish I could but with my breathing I can only do half a day, but I can still bowl OK,’’ he says.

A high-pressured, professional background, helped him navigate Liquor Licences at the club, and more recently the re-registering of the club’s Constitution.

‘‘I was chuffed to get the constitution re-registered. It was a big, big thing to do.’’

Graham says over the 21 years he has been part of a declining membership, but today, it is on the up locally, and at ParaBowls NZ.

‘‘With the Amberley community growing all the time, so is the club.

‘‘It is very satisfying to see new, keen members ready to assist us.’’

He says highlights over the years is winning the club singles, re-registering the constitution and ‘‘all the memories’’.

He says the club is actively investigating funding for an artificial green which would enable it to be open all year round, but which comes at a cost of around $400,000..

‘‘We hope businesses will be keen to assist us.

‘‘We run community bowls nights in January and many teams are local business people who all enjoy themselves and have great fun.’’

He says the club has been awarded a grant from the Kate Valley Landfill Community Trust to buy small size bowls for youth and school children.

‘‘We are organising school bowls sessions for next season with the enthusiastic backing of the community school principals.

He says lawn bowling is fun, and new residents are welcome at the club on a Thursday to enjoy the informal atmosphere.

The club celebrates its 90th anniversary in two years,